In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 39.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 7.8%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is lower by about 35.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 5.9%, and Dollar Tree, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, MRNA

