S&P 500 Movers: FCX, GE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 4.2%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rockwell Automation, trading down 4.0%, and Twitter, trading up 6.1% on the day.

