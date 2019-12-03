S&P 500 Movers: FCX, CCI

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Crown Castle International Corp registers a 22.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading down 5.2%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache Corp (APA), trading down 3.9%, and Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM), trading up 1.4% on the day.

