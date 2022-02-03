In early trading on Thursday, shares of DXC Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, DXC Technology registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 24.7%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 27.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Xylem, trading down 9.3%, and T-Mobile, trading up 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FB, DXC

