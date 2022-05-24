In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Best Buy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Best Buy has lost about 25.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 9.0%. Meta Platforms is lower by about 46.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 8.7%, and Nordson, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FB, BBY

