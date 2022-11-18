In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.2%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 1.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 4.8%. Diamondback Energy, is showing a gain of 42.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hess, trading down 4.4%, and Bath & Body Works, trading up 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FANG, ROST

