S&P 500 Movers: FANG, HPQ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of HP (HPQ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, HP has lost about 0.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy (FANG), trading down 12.0%. Diamondback Energy is lower by about 14.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), trading down 5.9%, and Coty (COTY), trading up 10.5% on the day.

