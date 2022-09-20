In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 19.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ford Motor, trading down 9.8%. Ford Motor is lower by about 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Motors, trading down 4.8%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: F, WYNN

