S&P 500 Movers: EXPE, FB

In early trading on Friday, shares of Facebook topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.0%. Year to date, Facebook registers a 23.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group, trading down 8.7%. Expedia Group is lower by about 28.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 5.7%, and Idexx Laboratories trading up 7.8% on the day.

