Markets
EXPD

S&P 500 Movers: EXPD, STT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of State Street (STT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, State Street registers a 7.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD), trading down 5.2%. Expeditors International of Washington is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW Corp (CDW), trading down 4.6%, and Citizens Financial Group (CFG), trading up 3.7% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: EXPD, STT
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EXPD, STT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPD STT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular