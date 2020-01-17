S&P 500 Movers: EXPD, STT

In early trading on Friday, shares of State Street (STT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, State Street registers a 7.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD), trading down 5.2%. Expeditors International of Washington is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW Corp (CDW), trading down 4.6%, and Citizens Financial Group (CFG), trading up 3.7% on the day.

