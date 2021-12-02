S&P 500 Movers: EXPD, KR

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kroger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Kroger registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expeditors International of Washington, trading down 4.3%. Expeditors International of Washington is showing a gain of 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar General, trading down 2.9%, and Synopsys, trading up 8.2% on the day.

