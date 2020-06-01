Markets
S&P 500 Movers: EW, COTY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Coty, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.7%. Year to date, Coty, has lost about 62.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Edwards Lifesciences, trading down 67.0%. Edwards Lifesciences is lower by about 68.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pfizer, trading down 6.6%, and The Gap, trading up 11.3% on the day.

