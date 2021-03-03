S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, NCLH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings registers a 30.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 7.5%. Etsy is showing a gain of 24.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 4.8%, and Carnival, trading up 6.1% on the day.

