S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, K

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kellogg topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Kellogg registers a 8.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 13.2%. Etsy is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 9.5%, and Lumen Technologies, trading up 6.5% on the day.

