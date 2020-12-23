S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, FTI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TechnipFMC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, TechnipFMC has lost about 55.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 1.6%. Etsy is showing a gain of 338.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PayPal Holdings, trading down 1.4%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 5.7% on the day.

