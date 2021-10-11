S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, FCX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 39.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 2.9%. Etsy Inc is showing a gain of 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Southwest Airlines, trading down 2.4%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.6% on the day.

