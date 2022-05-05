In early trading on Thursday, shares of Epam Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.0%. Year to date, Epam Systems, has lost about 47.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 17.5%. Etsy is lower by about 58.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 7.6%, and Albemarle, trading up 10.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, EPAM

