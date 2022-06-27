In early trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Devon Energy registers a 28.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 4.6%. Etsy Inc is lower by about 63.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Royal Caribbean Group, trading down 4.0%, and CF Industries Holdings, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, DVN

