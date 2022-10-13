In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dominos Pizza (DPZ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Dominos Pizza has lost about 41.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy (ETSY), trading down 8.9%. Etsy is lower by about 55.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ServiceNow (NOW), trading down 6.6%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, DPZ

