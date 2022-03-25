In early trading on Friday, shares of Coterra Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Coterra Energy registers a 47.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 4.8%. Etsy is lower by about 38.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 4.7%, and American Airlines Group, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, CTRA

