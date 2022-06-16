In early trading on Thursday, shares of CF Industries Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, CF Industries Holdings registers a 31.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 8.7%. Etsy is lower by about 68.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carnival, trading down 7.9%, and Twitter, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, CF

