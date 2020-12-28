S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, AAL

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Airlines Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, American Airlines Group has lost about 43.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 4.7%. Etsy is showing a gain of 309.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas, trading down 3.0%, and DXC Technology, trading up 3.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.