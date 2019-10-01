Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ETFC, ULTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.0%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC), trading down 18.0%. Etrade Financial Corporation is lower by about 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), trading down 7.8%, and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), trading up 4.3% on the day.

