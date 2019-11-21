Markets
S&P 500 Movers: ETFC, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands (LB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.0%. Year to date, L Brands has lost about 30.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ETrade Financial Corporation (ETFC), trading down 6.3%. ETrade Financial Corporation is lower by about 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 5.3%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), trading up 6.7% on the day.

