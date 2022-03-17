In early trading on Thursday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 95.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 5.0%. Epam Systems is lower by about 59.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 3.8%, and Devon Energy, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, OXY

