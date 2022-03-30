In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Micron Technology has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 4.0%. Epam Systems is lower by about 55.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Mohawk Industries, trading down 3.7%, and CF Industries Holdings, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, MU

