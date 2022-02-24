In early trading on Thursday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Live Nation Entertainment registers a 1.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 12.9%. Epam Systems, is lower by about 45.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp, trading down 10.7%, and Moderna, trading up 6.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, LYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.