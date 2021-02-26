S&P 500 Movers: EOG, ETSY

In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.4%. Year to date, Etsy registers a 21.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is EOG Resources, trading down 6.1%. EOG Resources, Inc. is showing a gain of 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Universal Health Services, trading down 4.2%, and HPQ, trading up 5.5% on the day.

