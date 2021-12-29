S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, WDC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 21.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 2.6%. Enphase Energy is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.