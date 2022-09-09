In early trading on Friday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 3.6%. Enphase Energy is showing a gain of 67.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile, trading down 1.4%, and Match Group, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, REGN

