S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, PPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of PPL topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, PPL registers a 5.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 5.7%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar General, trading down 4.9%, and Citizens Financial Group, trading up 4.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.