In early trading on Friday, shares of Citigroup topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Citigroup has lost about 22.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Enphase Energy, trading down 9.2%. Enphase Energy is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 8.2%, and Wells Fargo, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ENPH, C

