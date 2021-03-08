S&P 500 Movers: EL, ORCL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Oracle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Oracle registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 4.9%. Estee Lauder is showing a gain of 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 3.0%, and HanesBrands, trading up 3.6% on the day.

