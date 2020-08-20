S&P 500 Movers: EL, LB

In early trading on Thursday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, L Brands, registers a 63.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Estee Lauder, trading down 7.3%. Estee Lauder is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apache, trading down 4.0%, and Synopsys, trading up 3.5% on the day.

