S&P 500 Movers: EBAY, LKQ

In early trading on Thursday, shares of LKQ topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, LKQ registers a 38.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is eBay, trading down 11.5%. eBay is showing a gain of 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ford Motor, trading down 9.2%, and Facebook, trading up 5.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.