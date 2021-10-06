S&P 500 Movers: EA, VMC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vulcan Materials topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Vulcan Materials registers a 16.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 5.8%. Electronic Arts is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CDW, trading down 5.8%, and Martin Marietta Materials, trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.