S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, LLY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Eli Lilly topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Eli Lilly registers a 20.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 1.9%. DexCom is showing a gain of 78.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are T-Mobile US, trading down 1.8%, and Vulcan Materials, trading up 10.1% on the day.

