Markets
DXCM

S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, JWN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nordstrom, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Nordstrom has lost about 54.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom trading down 6.0%. DexCom is showing a gain of 64.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 5.7%, and Discover Financial Services, trading up 10.8% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, JWN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, JWN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM JWN RMD DFS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular