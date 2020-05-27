S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, JWN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nordstrom, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Nordstrom has lost about 54.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom trading down 6.0%. DexCom is showing a gain of 64.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ResMed, trading down 5.7%, and Discover Financial Services, trading up 10.8% on the day.

