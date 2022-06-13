In early trading on Monday, shares of Duke Realty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Duke Realty has lost about 22.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 76.0%. DexCom is lower by about 86.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Signature Bank, trading down 12.1%, and Comerica, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, DRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.