S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, CCL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.0%. Year to date, Carnival has lost about 51.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.1%. DexCom is showing a gain of 61.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 3.1%, and Coty, trading up 14.9% on the day.

