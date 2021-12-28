S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, CCL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Carnival has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.3%. DexCom is showing a gain of 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nucor, trading down 1.5%, and Moderna, trading up 2.9% on the day.

