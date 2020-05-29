S&P 500 Movers: DXC, DG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dollar General topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Dollar General registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DXC Technology, trading down 11.9%. DXC Technology is lower by about 61.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nordstrom, trading down 9.7%, and Keysight Technologies, trading up 3.0% on the day.

