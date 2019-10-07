S&P 500 Movers: DVN, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 40.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy Corp. (DVN), trading down 3.3%. Devon Energy Corp. is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 2.9%, and Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC), trading up 2.5% on the day.

