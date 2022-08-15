In early trading on Monday, shares of Embecta topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.1%. Year to date, Embecta has lost about 32.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy, trading down 5.7%. Devon Energy is showing a gain of 40.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 5.7%, and Illumina, trading up 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DVN, EMBC

