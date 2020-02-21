S&P 500 Movers: DVN, DE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Deere topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Deere registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy, trading down 4.2%. Devon Energy is lower by about 18.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas, trading down 4.0%, and L Brands, trading up 3.4% on the day.

