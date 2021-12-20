S&P 500 Movers: DVN, CERN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.9%. Year to date, Cerner Corp. registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy, trading down 6.8%. Devon Energy is showing a gain of 131.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 5.7%, and Clorox, trading up 2.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.