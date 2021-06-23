S&P 500 Movers: DVA, OXY

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 82.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DaVita, trading down 2.1%. DaVita is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Henry Schein, trading down 1.7%, and Devon Energy, trading up 4.0% on the day.

