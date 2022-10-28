In early trading on Friday, shares of DexCom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.3%. Year to date, DexCom has lost about 14.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DaVita, trading down 24.6%. DaVita is lower by about 35.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Edwards Lifesciences, trading down 15.3%, and Verisign, trading up 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DVA, DXCM

