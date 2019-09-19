S&P 500 Movers: DRI, MSFT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Microsoft Corporation registers a 39.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Darden Restaurants (DRI), trading down 3.8%. Darden Restaurants is showing a gain of 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Newell Brands (NWL), trading down 2.9%, and DXC Technology (DXC), trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.