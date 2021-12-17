S&P 500 Movers: DRI, CERN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Cerner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.8%. Year to date, Cerner registers a 14.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Darden Restaurants, trading down 6.5%. Darden Restaurants is showing a gain of 15.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Motors, trading down 5.5%, and FedEx, trading up 7.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.